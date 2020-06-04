Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

The real ‘truth’ behind global warming guru Greta

by Andrew Bolt
4th Jun 2020 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It's getting harder to have an honest discussion, when even the Press Council would rather hear sweet green fables than blunt truths.

Take its latest ruling, defending the freakishly influential goddess of global warming, Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg is just 17. She has no expertise in global warming, grossly catastrophises about a "mass extinction" and proposes "solutions" so extreme that almost nobody could live by them.

Yet this teenager is both a guru and shield - who dares criticise a child? - to adults who have lost their dignity and their senses. They've had her lecture at the United Nations, the European Parliament, climate conferences and the World Economic Forum.

It's medieval. Adults treat this child as some kind of holy fool, loving her all the more for hearing their own words repeated back with an fiery-eyed certainty that only youth - or maybe something else - can give.

What could be that "something else"?

Thunberg's mother explains. In her book, Our House Is On Fire, she says daughter's "superpower" is an "out-of-the box thinking" that comes from her "neuropsychiatric functional impairments".

She lists them: selective mutism, Asperger's, high-functioning autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Greta agrees her Asperger's helps her to "think outside the box" with clarity and without needing to "really care about social codes".

Many journalists endorse this myth, but I've told the truth: Thunberg's disorders help to explain her near-mystical air of certainty, but also why she's a false prophet.

It is a symptom of autism and forms of Asperger's to not "really care about social codes" - or not fully understand them. That often means not tolerating compromises with other people or their views.

That, and brushing aside counterarguments - like the fact her solutions would cause more misery than warming itself - is what gives Thunberg that "certainty" adults worship.

To my argument, the Press Council on Thursday says shut up. There is "no public interest" in me "undermining the credibility of a person, her opinions or her supporters on the basis of her disabilities in circumstances where many people share and express similar opinions." (Like Press Council members?)

How foolish. I don't mention her disorders to undermine her arguments but to explain her otherwise inexplicable appeal.

The Press Council has sabotaged honest debate.

I may safely tell a falsehood - that Thunberg's disabilities are "superpowers" - but cannot truthfully say they're not.

MORE ANDREW BOLT

BLOG WITH ANDREW BOLT

 

Originally published as The real 'truth' behind global warming guru Greta

andrew bolt global warming greta thunberg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindness wins in Warwick, where unpaid carers work overtime

        premium_icon Kindness wins in Warwick, where unpaid carers work overtime

        News FAMILY, neighbours go above and beyond for Warwick’s most vulnerable— often at financial disadvantage.

        Upgrade to cross-border communication could save lives

        premium_icon Upgrade to cross-border communication could save lives

        News Southern Downs firefighters back new national radio plan.

        New station OIC ready to tackle top job

        premium_icon New station OIC ready to tackle top job

        News Warwick Ambulance Station is under new direction but the OIC remains committed to...

        JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 jobs available in Warwick right now

        premium_icon JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 jobs available in Warwick right now

        News In need of work? Here’s 10 positions up for grabs right now that might fit the...