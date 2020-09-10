The reason Warwick farmers are starting to smile

FINGERS CROSSED: Glen Boal of Loch Lomond is cautiously optimistic about the coming year, with 2020 rainfall helping so far.

FINGERS CROSSED: Glen Boal of Loch Lomond is cautiously optimistic about the coming year, with 2020 rainfall helping so far.

IT’S BEEN a long time coming but Warwick farmers are finally walking with a pep in their step, as strong commercial sales and hopeful spring forecasts grant them much-needed relief.

According to the latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey, Queensland farmers anticipating conditions to worsen over the coming year had eased back to 20 per cent from 27 per cent.

The surprising result comes as all other states, except Tasmania, report a decline in similar sentiment.

In Warwick, the news is encouraging for Palgrove CEO David Bondfield ahead of the farm’s annual coveted bull sale.

Selling 100 Charolais and 60 Ultrablack Bulls tomorrow, Mr Bondfield said he had seen a “180 change” from 2019 to now, reporting national and international interest for his prized genetics.

“I think the confidence all comes off strong demand for commercial sale and a season improvement,” he said.

“(The restocker market) is stronger than people anticipated. The national herd is at a 20-year low but there are those rebuilding their female herd and strong beef production.

“All the macro indicators show continued optimism in the beef industry, and we’re seeing a real reflection of that.”

Prue and David Bondfield of Palgrove are hopeful for a strong turnout for the annual sale tomorrow.

For crop producers, a strong chance of a wet spring and La Nina occurrence could even bring the opportunity to double crop.

At Loch Lomond, farmer Glen Boal was cautiously hopeful about his beans,

wheat and oats crops.

“We’re obviously a long way between the paddock and being in the silos, we’re not home yet, but touch wood it’s coming along very nicely,” he said.

Placing his hopes on a few more inches and a cool spring, Mr Boal said it was all an improvement on the previous year.

“There was only one crop we didn’t plant, but the corn has been more or less a failure,” he said.

“It’s definitely looking a lot brighter.”

The 2020 Palgrove annual bull sale will begin from noon tomorrow at

“Strathgarve”, Dalveen.

For more information and Covid regulations, contact Ben Noller on 0427 700 949