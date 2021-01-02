The Rock leaves lifelong friend in tears

Dwayne Johnson has surprised long-time friend and fellow WWE legend Harvey Wippleman with a brand-new car.

The Hollywood megastar, 48, made his name as The Rock in pro wrestling before going on to become the highest-earning actor in Hollywood.

Now he is raking it in, the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is keen to give something back.

He has surprised several people in the past who helped him on his journey to success.

And now he's shared footage of himself presenting Wippleman, real name Bruno Lauer, with a new Ford F-150 pick-up truck for Christmas as a thank you for helping him as a youngster.

He posted the heartwarming clip on Instagram, with a lengthy and humorous caption to explain the reason behind his gift.

"My life (especially my teenage years) has been full of the wildest twists and turns - yet God and the universe had always found a way to put a few people in my path that would change the trajectory of the road I was going down," The Rock wrote.

"Meet one of my lifelong friends, Bruno Lauer - or as I prefer to call him, 'Downtown Bruno'.

"My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad.

"When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn't gonna live with my dad. S**t happens, plans change and that's the way it goes.

"Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel.

"Bruno could've (and should've) said hell no, I'm not takin' in some kid who I don't know. But he didn't.

"He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends.

"Then ironically - about 9 years later when I had the infamous '$7 Bucks' in my pocket - I started my wrestling career in Memphis, Tennessee and AGAIN - had no place to live and Bruno took me in and let me shake up in his trailer, til I could get on my feet.

"And hell, when I was 15yrs old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville.

Bruno as heel manager Harvey Wippleman.

"But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back! Wild times at 15yrs old."

The Rock continued: "Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me 'buy' my first car - I figured I could return the favour and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat. I love you, brother.

"Your kindness and heart - helped change my life's trajectory. And when you're ready to retire from 'the business' you just say the word. I got you covered. We'll go 'downtown'.

"Enjoy your new ride and give Walls, Mississippi my love and gratitude."

Wippleman, 55, was hired by WWE in 1991 and became one of the most notorious heel managers.

He still works for Vince McMahon's company today in a backstage capacity.

- The Sun

