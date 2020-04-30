Menu
COVID-19: ‘The safest place in the world’ revealed

30th Apr 2020 8:11 AM

 

 

South Australian health officials have praised residents for playing their part in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

With SA now reporting no new infections for a week, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the state is in a good place.

But she says that's a testament to the efforts of everyone, from health officials and workers to people coming forward to be tested and to those who have followed the restrictions, including social distancing.

"I think many people are surprised in Australia at how well we have done. Really, this is the safest place to be in the world, perhaps other than New Zealand," she said.

"It's taken a lot of work and it's meant that everybody has had to play their part and I absolutely understand how difficult the restrictions have been.

"But it has paid off."

SA has only 14 active cases remaining and one of two men in intensive care for some time has recovered enough to be moved to a general hospital ward.

So far, South Australia has had 438 confirmed COVID-19 infections but 96 per cent are now considered recovered.

There have still no cases among the 699 Australians repatriated from India last week, though they remain in quarantine at two Adelaide hotels.

More than 55,000 people have been tested for the disease across SA with officials now preparing to expand the regime to include particular community groups, including healthcare and aged care workers.

Originally published as 'The safest place in the world'

