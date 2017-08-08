The secret to a good book lies in the reader

WHETHER you're five or ninety-five, flipping the page on a great book can bring a jolt of excitement.

Some children take to reading like ducks to water, but others can take a little more coaxing before finding the right piece of writing to spark their imagination.

Warwick West State School teacher/librarian Kerry Cook said comics, graphic novels and newspapers can all be great material, as it's the act of reading that counts.

"To me it doesn't matter what they read as long as they're reading,” she said.

Delving into storybooks from a young age can help foster a love of reading, she said.

Stories with a point of reference to real life can draw young readers in.

"Being able to relate, in some cases that often makes it an engaging story if they can somehow connect it to their world,” she said.

"It suddenly makes it more important to them.”

A few pictures are a great help too, such as those that appear in Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

"Sometimes it's the visual, the kids that need the pictures there to encourage them to read,” she said.

"Maybe it makes the kids think it's easier to read, it breaks that hurdle from going from a picture book to a novel with lots of words.”

A surge of graphic novels in the past few years have also reinvigorated old stories such as Shakespeare and Nancy Drew.

"That's once again to try and appeal to those reluctant readers,” Ms Cook said.

Audiobooks can be an innovative way to introduce young readers to stories.

Fostering a love of reading early is crucial, according to Ms Cook, as it imparts skills essential for the rest of children's lives.

"Exposing them to language and storytelling because it gives them a bank of words they can use in their everyday life,” she said.

"It's talking with their parent and building their relationship and then coming to school and continuing those relationships.”

Sharing stories with children can sometimes also shed new light on a book an adult thought they knew inside out.

"If you give them a little bit of information it's amazing, they'll get something totally different from what you've seen,” Ms Cook said.