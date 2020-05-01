The silent pandemic creating a war of its own

AS WE see the coronavirus curve being smashed to incredibly low levels, there is a feeling much of the country is starting to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

And we should.

South Australia and the Northern Territory and starting to get back to business, Queensland has enjoyed a number of days with zero new cases, and New South Wales is starting to ease some restrictions after bouncing back from huge case numbers.

Scott Morrison has brought forward the deadline on the consideration of easing social distancing restrictions and there is chance we could snag some semblance of our former lives.

People are feeling pride in their country, its leaders and the results that a month ago would have been seen as fantastically out of reach.

These wins come from not only have leaders who listened to expert advice and acted promptly and effectively, but from the general population taking this threat seriously and doing their bit to stop the spread.



I doubt there are many who envy our PM, premiers and medical experts, who have carried the burden of leading Australia through this crisis and the fear of getting it wrong.



Though so far, things are looking positive for the country in its battle against this novel virus.

But as we rejoice in these victories, I become increasingly concerned for the silent victims of this pandemic.

There are many ramifications for our friends, family and neighbours, beyond contracting COVID-19.



This virus has the potential - and likely has already begun - to destroy lives in many ways.



We must make sure our attention is also on those who are being affected outside our hospitals.



Those whose lives are claimed not by the virus itself, but by the treacherous effects it has on their livelihoods, finances, personal lives and mental health.



Businesses have been crippled, jobs lost, and dreams snatched away.

There are those who are making a deadly choice to delay medical treatment out of fear of going to the doctor during the crisis.

And there are those who will be left with debilitating and lifelong scars from being trapped at home with an abusive partner or parent.



With schools closed, tensions high and mental health teetering on the edge, our most vulnerable need us more than ever.



This silent pandemic will be a war of its own.

Kerri Moore, editor

If you need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.