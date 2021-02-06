Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, has died after an accident at the age of 91.
Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, has died after an accident at the age of 91.
Celebrity

The Sound of Music star dead at 91

by Sam Clench
6th Feb 2021 6:16 AM

Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, died today at the age of 91.

Plummer was at his home in Weston, Connecticut. According to his wife, Elaine Taylor, the cause of death was a blow to the head caused by an accidental fall.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Lou Pitt, Plummer's longtime friend and manager, has released a statement hailing his "legendary life".

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashioned manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words," Pitt said.

"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Christopher Plummer with Julie Andrews in a promotional portrait for The Sound of Music. Picture: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Christopher Plummer with Julie Andrews in a promotional portrait for The Sound of Music. Picture: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

 

Born in Toronto in 1929, and raised in Montreal, Plummer went on to become a prolific actor on both stage and screen.

He won an Oscar for his role as Hal Fields in the 2010 film Beginners, which at the time made him the oldest Oscar recipient in history. James Ivory went on to break that record for his screenplay of Call Me By Your Name in 2018.

On top of that achievement, Plummer earned two Emmys and two Tonys. He was among the greatest Shakespearean actors of his generation.

Audiences likely knew him best as Captain George Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, though he continued to appear in much more recent projects, such as 2019's Knives Out.

Naturally, tributes have been flowing for Plummer extraordinary life and career.

 

Originally published as The Sound of Music star dead at 91

christopher plummer editors picks knives out star the sound of music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Warwick drug dealers face court

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Warwick drug dealers face court

        News FULL LIST: All the Warwick drug suppliers convicted in the past month.

        Man walks free after admitting to sex abuse of sister, 12

        Premium Content Man walks free after admitting to sex abuse of sister, 12

        News The Warwick court heard the man was 15 at the time and said he is ‘tormented’ by...

        Council to overhaul major intersection near Warwick

        Premium Content Council to overhaul major intersection near Warwick

        News Residents can expect the roadworks and infrastructure upgrades to get under way in...

        REVEALED: Major surf fashion retailer to open in Warwick

        Premium Content REVEALED: Major surf fashion retailer to open in Warwick

        News The new kid on the block will bring big-name brands such as Billabong, Roxy, and...