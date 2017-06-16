The team lighting up Warwick

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Rexel

Ray Carniel

THIS is my 11th year at Rexel here in Albion St.

I was working at Harvey Norman and a couple of positions opened up over here.

Both myself and workmate Steven made the move over to Rexel and have been here ever since.

I look after counter sales officially but we all end up doing a lot of everything, whatever is needed.

I think I enjoy the interaction and communication with the customers the most, as well as the day-to-day with the team here.

We all get along very well, we have similar interests and there are never any dramas.

Lighting might not seem like an exciting industry, but there's always something new coming through to make life easier for people.

Energy and cost-saving ideas are constantly evolving and different lighting ideas pop up every day.

There's always something new.

Steven Wright

I'VE been at Rexel for about 11 years.

I'm the assistant manager of the Warwick store and was working at Harvey Norman before moving into a role here.

Most Warwick people may not realise this store has been here for 32 years, on this spot, and is still going strong.

This is a constantly changing and improving industry, with things like LED innovations, which are definitely replacing incandescent and fluoro lighting options.

The bulk of our customers would be electrical contractors and we get to know them all pretty well.

It's a good job - I really enjoy helping our customers get what they need for the best price.

Anthony Miller

I HAVE been working for the Rexel company for more than 12 years.

I originally started here at the Warwick store as a storeman before transferring to Toowoomba for about seven years.

I took that opportunity to climb the ranks and eventually the position of manager opened up here in Warwick and I took the job.

I'm constantly looking to improve myself within the company, get good results for the business and keep progressing.

I still live in Toowoomba with my family and commute up and back daily, which isn't so bad at all.

My first day back in Warwick was the day of the 2013 floods, so it was quite a welcome with knee-high water through the place.

It's an ever-changing industry, which keeps myself and the staff very busy.

Nathan Newton

I'VE been working for Rexel now for about six months, not long at all.

I did quite a few different things before starting work here, including a stint working for a beekeeper.

I'm the storeman here. I look after the inventory of the business, looking after deliveries and dispatches, customer orders, loading, unloading and the rest.

It's a big job to keep on top of inventory, with more than 10,000 items in stock.

There's a lot to learn and I'm learning constantly, with new products and advancements in lighting technology.

It's a good job, I enjoy it and the boys here work together very well as a team, which makes the days easier.