The Warwick people spreading Christmas cheer, kindness

DIG DEEP: The drive encourages resident to donate for families in need this year.

DIG DEEP: The drive encourages resident to donate for families in need this year.

AFTER a year with more hardships than most, good Samaritans across the Southern Downs are bringing Christmas joys to families without.

Clifton resident Sheridan Ruhle started her quest to spread Christmas spirit after being inspired by similar missions across Australia.

She is calling for donations of items that can be gifted to those in need, from hamper items, to vouchers and even household items.

Mrs Ruhle said 2020 had left no one unscathed.

“So many people are really struggling this year, it’s been a tough one,” she said.

“In our region, it’s not as bad as the city, but a lot of people have lost their jobs or gone a long time without any income.

“Drought is still affecting everyone, and it’s massive. It has been tough one, if we can help out we will.”

Mrs Ruhle has already been overwhelmed by the support.

“The response is really good actually, especially in the immediate local area, a lot of locals got behind it,” she said.

“One lady offered to cook a meal for someone on Christmas Day.

“We delivered a mattress yesterday and in exchange got a dozen of eggs and mango chutney. Everyone kind of benefits.”

Mrs Ruhle’s hope was that it would mean presents around the tree for all and revive the spirit of Christmas.

“You don’t want anyone to miss out,” she said.

“As adults, you lose the spirit for Christmas a little bit and you want to bring it back to how you felt as a child. You would feel gutted if you couldn’t provide that experience for your kids.”

To donate, contact Mrs Ruhle on 0437026691 or message her via this post.