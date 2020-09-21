The weirdest excuses doled out in Warwick courts

EXCUSES EXCUSES: The bizarre reasons that don’t always fly with Warwick magistrates.

WHEN before the courts, not everyone has the best answer as to why they’ve made the decisions that landed them in hot water.

Here are some of the most bizarre excuses used in Warwick courts over the past year:

‘I DIDN’T KNOW I COULDN’T SWEAR IN MY OWN HOUSE’

THIS was the reasoning Warwick father Murphy Lee Brown gave the Warwick Magistrates Court for a February public nuisance case.

Officers reported that patrons of the Australia Day cricket carnival could hear the man’s obscenities from across the road.

Brown said further abuse later hurled at police was the result of a misunderstanding.

“I was inside at the time and I didn’t think I was that loud,” he told the Magistrate Leanne Scoines.

Taking into account Brown’s limited history and guilty plea, Ms Scoines didn’t record a conviction but fined him $200.

BAD HOUSEKEEPING

A father has admitted to smashing a piece of furniture during an argument with his ex-partner over her “useless” housekeeping efforts in August.

Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 45-year-old was at his ex-partner’s Warwick home for dinner, which breached the protection order taken out against him, when he soon became angry about the untidy state of the house and lack of food.

The conflict escalated to the stage where the 45-year-old repeatedly punching a nearby pedestal fan and screaming obscenities at the woman.

He pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $900.

TOO MUCH CHEAP WINE

After three bottles of cheap wine and a case of mistaken identity, Paul Matthew Bates wound up at the Warwick Magistrates Court in July 2019.

Bates pleaded guilty to one count each of public nuisance and wilful damage as well as a charge of stealing, which related to bourbon cans he stole in March.

Bates’ lawyer, Phil Crook, said his client thought he was knocking on his stepmother’s door that night and was remorseful for his actions.

Bates was sentenced to nine months’ probation and ordered to pay $158.50 in restitution.

CAR ENVY

Peer pressure was blamed for the “foolish” decision to dump a ute in popular swimming hole The Rockies in April last year.

Warwick Magistrates Court heard when William Daniel Clothier’s Toyota Hilux started having mechanical problems, he gave in to pressure to fit in with mates with fancier cars.

Clothier hoped to score big on a $15,000 insurance claim, but instead ended up pleading guilty to one count of fraud.

Clothier copped a $4000 fine and no conviction was recorded.

‘I JUST DON’T LIKE IT WHEN PEOPLE STARE AT ME’

This excuse didn’t quite work for Brock John McKavanagh-Crofts after he followed a shopper out into the Rose City Shoppingworld’s carpark and started throwing punches in February.

He pleaded guilty to two counts each of trespassing and public nuisance.

Magistrate Julian Noud said it was lucky the man wasn’t charged with assault instead.

McKavanagh-Crofts was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

ADULT BOYFRIEND BLAMES 16YO FOR DRUG USE

One Warwick man told Warwick Magistrates Court in June that he had been ‘anti-drugs’ before meeting his 16-year-old girlfriend.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to 32 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, paraphernalia and an item used in connection with supplying drugs.

Defence lawyer Geoff Hobson said the man had only chosen to use and deal marijuana as a “stupid, naive” way to keep hold of their relationship.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and his conviction was not recorded.

DOMINATING DRIVE CAUSED BY DROUGHT

A 49-year-old man forced his wife into vehicle and drove around a paddock yelling abuse at her, to apparently show her the extent of the drought.

In March last year, the Warwick farmer plead guilty to two counts each of deprivation of liberty and breaching bail, as well as one count of common assault and wilful damage.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the incident begun after the man had demanded the return of joint credit cards.

Lawyer Brad Skuse said it was financial hardship that caused the “dominating” behaviour.

“What he wanted to do on this occasion was to drive around the farm to show her the state the property was in due to drought,” Mr Skuse said.

Given he had spent seven days in custody, Magistrate Robert Walker said he would benefit from rehabilitation and gave him 18 months’ probation.

BAD MIGRAINES

Migraines for ice withdrawal were blamed for a Warwick man biting a cop and escaping officers in May 2019.

Harold Robert Harrison’s Lawyer Peter Sloane said the Warwick man did not drink alcohol but was a drug user.

“Since he’s been in custody he’s certainly cleaned up and in a much better state,” he said.

The then 25-year-old pleaded guilty to eight charges including one count of serious assault of a police officer by biting, two of trespass and five of obstructing police.

Harrison was sentenced to six months’ jail, which Mr Schubert ordered to be suspended from yesterday for 15 months, due to the time already spent in custody.