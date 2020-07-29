Menu
SISTER, SISTER: Jennie and Emma from Nine Year Sister have taken their band from strength to strength in 2020.
Music

The Wiggles seal of approval for Southern Downs singers

Bianca Hrovat
29th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
A HEARTFELT message from Stanthorpe singers Nine Year Sister has won The Wiggles seal of approval, placing first in a national songwriting competition this week.

Their song, Let the Heart Win, placed first in the Ozhearts Song Contest, judged by acclaimed musicians Greg Page from The Wiggles and DJ Tigerlily.

Jennie and Emma Wardle have taken their singing career from strength to strength this year, stepping into the spotlight with their second album A World is Waiting, which has received significant radio airplay across the country and won them the Stanthorpe Regional Busking Championship.

It’s a major coup for the duo, who have called regional Queensland home for more than 12 years.

Jennie and Emma Wardle from Nine Year Sister are celebrating a big win this week.
“We were absolutely over the moon,” Jennie said.

“It’s always a challenge for emerging artists, particularly in remote areas, to spread their music to a wider audience and have it heard by the right people.”

There are advantages to growing a band on the Granite Belt, however.

“(It) has been an amazing place to begin our musical journey,” Jennie said.

“The local music scene in the Southern Downs and Granite Belt area is wonderful (and) we’ve been given a lot of opportunities to play at local events and festivals.

“We feel very supported by the local community.”

To check out more of Nine Year Sister, click here.

