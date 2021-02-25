The woman driving change in the industry she loves

DEDICATED TRUCKER: Rodeo star Billie-Lee Conroy loves her job and the opportunities Wickham Freight Lines provides.

Ever since she was a little girl, Billie-Lee Conroy knew she wanted to be a truckie.

Inspired by her driver mum Gail, it didn’t take Ms Conroy long before she turned her sights on the open road.

“It’s just a thing just in you, you have a passion for trucks or you don’t,” she said.

“When I was at school, the other girls would be checking out the boys but a truck would go past and I’d be looking at the truck.”

Her tireless dedication and love of the job had led to her being a nominee in Women In Trucking Australia Ltd’s Driver of the Year competition.

Originally thinking the boys were giving her “a gee up” with the surprise nomination, the Wickhams driver said she was honoured to be considered among her fellow tireless drivers.

She said went it to show the support of her “big family” at Wickhams and the power of women to makes waves in a “100 to 1 ratio” industry.

“I hope it encourages girls to get into the industry,” she said.

“Don’t let anything hold you back if you really love it.

“It is a lot of hours, it gets hard but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Her mother also inspired her second passion in life, rodeo.

Ms Conroy had ranked in the top fifteen cowgirls in the National Finals on a number of occasions.

At times, balancing both with raving success meant little room for any other than driving, sleeping and training the horses.

But in 2019, an ABCRA Rookie Steer Undecorating Title win following the tragic passing of her mum pushed Ms Conroy to move to the next level.

“I won that one for my mum, and it allowed me to go onto my goal and dream, which was going interstate,” she said.

Just recently, she was given the job of a lifetime — driving through the Nullarbor Plain to WA.

“It’s one of those truck driver dreams,” she said.

“The Nullarbor is flat and desert, but so beautiful. There’s the serenity, the quietness of 155km of flat road.

“It’s a whole different experience”