The woman preserving show tradition

CHAMPION EFFORT: Nancy Gross, with husband Bill Gross, wouldn’t trade anything for her lifetime of show society memories.

FOR 47 years, whether it was whipping up cakes or decorating the many Warwick Show and Rodeo Society’s “lavish” balls, volunteer Nancy Gross has been there.

Awarded an honorary life membership at last night’s society annual general meeting, Mrs Gross will go down in history books, not just for just making millions of hamburgers for hungry rodeo visitors, but for helping shape a Queensland stronghold.

Nancy Gross, John Kiss and Glen Whitton at a Warwick Show prime cattle prize table.

Mrs Gross first got involved in the society, thanks to her husband, Risdon Feedlot cattle farmer Bill Gross, who over the years has been chief steward and now chairman of the Prime Cattle competition.

Starting out in the Ladies Auxiliary, Mrs Gross soon discovered life out of the judging corner didn’t necessarily mean it was less stressful.

“When it was rodeo time, we used to start on the Monday and open up at 6am and stay open until last bull bucked out of the chutes,” she said.

“It’s been a long time and a lot of hard work but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”

FAMILY AFFAIR: Jacob Gross, with Nancy Gross, and older brother Ben. Photo Toni Somes / Warwick Daily News

With daughters Linda and Kim crowned Rodeo Princesses and sons Angus and Howard still helping dad provide cattle for the annual rodeo steer ride, Mrs Gross said her family “had no hope whatsoever” of not being involved in the show community.

Now watching them take on the tradition with their own children, Mrs Gross hoped she had helped impart the importance of community involvement in keeping the rural hubs alive.

“Volunteers are the most vital thing in the whole of Australia today I think,” Mrs Gross said.

“The Warwick Show couldn’t function without the volunteers.

“The volunteers are not in the spotlight, they’re up the back, doing their own little thing but everyone contributes. The Warwick Show would be a waste of time without them.”