‘There are monsters out there’: Sisters on two beaten dogs

The red cattle dog was taken to an Emerald vet but her injuries were too severe, she had to be euthanised.

WARNING: Graphic images

EMERALD sisters Laura and Lani Miller were heartbroken after stumbling across two fatally injured dogs on the weekend, a case that has sparked outrage across the state.

Dog lovers Laura, 24 and Lani, 23, were walking Lani's two rescue dogs, Barnaby and Pongo along the walking track at Emerald's top weir when the dogs started sniffing "very intensely" in the grass.

The women immediately saw the blue cattle dog laying there, dead, in the grass off the side of the track.

Laura went around the back of the dog to get a better look when she was frightened by a rustling in the grass next to her.

Laura and Lani Miller.

The red cattle dog, now known as Red, was laying not far from the other dog, alive, but unable to walk, barely able to move.

With the help of two other walkers, the sisters managed to get the red heeler to a vet.

Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe to survive so she was humanely put to sleep. She had a broken neck and back.

Laura said they went back to the site later that night to grab the blue heeler, known as Blue, and when they moved him "blood just started pouring out of his mouth".

Blue had severe head injuries and a suspected broken back.

While the sisters have always had dogs in their lives, they had never seen a dog put down until they helped Red.

"I just felt so dead on the inside," Laura said.

"I knew she was getting the rest she needed but there was also just anger on why she was even on that table in the first place."

Two Emerald sisters found the blue cattle dog, dead, along a walking track at the towns top weir.

When Lani posted a plea for help on Facebook, some suggested the dogs may have been hit by cars, but the sisters didn't think that was likely.

"To me it just doesn't seem like they both were hit by a car and had the same injuries. The way they were injured, it just doesn't add up," Laura said.

She said it was easy to think 'no one wold do something like that' after seeing so many people spending time walking and playing with their dogs around town.

"There are monsters out there, and sometimes you forget that," she said.

A Facebook page called Justice for Red and Blue has been created by volunteers from four animal rescue groups in an effort to help find the person or people responsible for the condition of the dogs.

The walking track where Emerald sisters found two dogs with severe injuries.

The page has gained traction across the state and now has close to 5000 likes.

This week, an Emerald Police spokeswoman said they were assisting Biosecurity with the matter and confirmed there was a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

Despite the outcome, Laura wanted one important message to be out there.

"If you can't afford it or can't treat an animal with the respect and love they deserve, just don't get one.

"Their owners thought this was best for them, but there are so many other ways instead of what they did."