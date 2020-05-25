Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘These things happen’: Boat lands on top of car

25th May 2020 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has landed on top of a car during a crash at Palm Beach.

Police blocked off Townson Ave from Nineteenth Ave after emergency services were called to the scene just before 11am.

By 12.30pm, the scene had been made safe and cleared with the road now open.

It is understood a car veered onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with a boat.

The boat ended up on top of one of the vehicles.

A man was asessed by paramdeics and has since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. The possibility of a medical episode playing a role in the incident, is being investigated.

The boat's owner Alvaro Jordan was fairly calm when speaking to The Bulletin after the crash.

A boat has landed on top of a car during a dramatic crash at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. Photo: Queensland Ambulance
A boat has landed on top of a car during a dramatic crash at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. Photo: Queensland Ambulance

 

When he came outside, the first thing Mr Alvaro saw was his boat, on top of a car.

He said the boat, which was not insured, was parked out the front of his home when the incident unfolded.

"I wasn't expecting this," Mr Alvaro said. "….These things happen."

Drivers should avoid the area.

Energex was also called to scene to ensure there is no damage to the electricity infrastructure.

Paramedics are assessing one patient after a crash at Palm Beach.
Paramedics are assessing one patient after a crash at Palm Beach.

 

Originally published as 'These things happen': Boat owner calm after smash

boat crash crashes editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virtual hearings could be coming to an end

        premium_icon Virtual hearings could be coming to an end

        News Courthouses across the state are assessing the current practice direction.

        No new cases as all children return to school

        No new cases as all children return to school

        Health Premier delivers new case details as all children return to school

        Schools scramble for plans as students return

        premium_icon Schools scramble for plans as students return

        Education Students back as schools want clarity on how to deal with COVID-19

        Warwick hairdressing icon undergoes a makeover

        premium_icon Warwick hairdressing icon undergoes a makeover

        News The popular salon has battled on through the pandemic