WINNERS: Tourist hot spot on the Southern Downs

Gary Grant, along with wife Trudy of Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park, won a bronze award at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

Gary Grant, along with wife Trudy of Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park, won a bronze award at the Queensland Tourism Awards. Sean Teuma

GOOD old-fashioned hard work is paying off for the owners of one of the region's most reputable businesses.

Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park have picked up their second consecutive bronze award at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

Gary and Trudy Grant own the business and are tremendously proud of their achievement.

"It proves that hard work pays off," Mr Grant said.

"It's incredibly rewarding to be given an honour such as this, and it keeps us motivated going forward."

The family-owned park competed alongside the biggest and best in the state, and more than held their own.

"Entering the awards, and ultimately being given the bronze, is the culmination of years of continued work," Mr Grant said.

"Judges come out to each caravan park and award points for various categories.

"There was no silver award given this year, as none were deemed to be up to that.

"They don't just hand out the awards, which makes them more special."

BRONZED: Gary and Trudy Grant at the Queensland Tourism Awards last Friday. Contributed

The Grants, originally from Brisbane, took a chance on the Killarney site 11 years ago, and have never looked back since.

"We looked at a number of parks all those years ago," he said.

"Choosing this location was right. It had a good feel, and we've had many comments from people about that.

"It wasn't people's first choice when we were starting up, but the tide has changed since then.

"We built new cabins in 2008, which we continue to update.

"Our main objective is to offer something different, and we wanted to build something that we would like to stay in ourselves."

Gary was previously working as a chef, with Trudy having a background in the financial sector, something Gary said has helped them immensely throughout the years.

"Trudy worked in banking and financial planning, which has been a huge reason for our success," he said.

Mr Grant credits a loyal customer base for the continued success of the business.

"We've met some really interesting people and made some great friends along the way," he said.

"Our visitors are very easy going and laid back, and they come to enjoy themselves in the surrounds.

"We aim to provide a more personalised feel for each and every person that comes into our park."