‘They thought their teacher died’: Living with epilepsy

PURPLE MONTH: David Brailey hasn't had a seizure for 40 years but said he still finds it hard to explain the condition to others.

WHEN he was 28 years old, David Brailey was your typical fit and healthy young man - until the day he unexpectedly collapsed to the floor.

"I was helping my mum and dad paint a beach house in New Zealand when I suddenly dropped the ground," he said.

"They thought I had an electrical shot."

Mr Brailey hadn't been electrocuted - he had just experienced his first epileptic seizure.

The Warwick man is one of 250,000 Australians living with epilepsy but the condition is still relatively misunderstood by the public.

The now 72-year-old said it is impossible to describe what a seizure feels like to someone who doesn't have epilepsy.

"It's unexplainable, you just get a weird feeling that it's coming," he said.

"You don't feel anything when it hits, but beforehand you can kind of go into a panic mode, thinking what am I going to do when it comes."

"I had one working as a teacher, where I was in the classroom and I suddenly collapsed and crashed across the desk and frightened the hell out of a room full of seven-year-olds.

"They probably just thought their teacher had died."

The frequency of Mr Bailey's seizures were a lot less severe than some sufferers, and with medication he has been seizure-free for 40 years.

But the condition isn't without its complications.

With over 40 different types of epilepsy, Freya Pearson from Epilepsy Action Australia said many sufferers suffered some shame due to a lack of public understanding.

"It is a neglected area, therefore it is still stigmatised," Ms Pearson said.

"Unless you have someone you know living with it, you don't know what to look out for and you might not know how to administer first aid to someone having a seizure."

In light of epilepsy awareness month this March, Mr Brailey hoped he could spread the word that epilepsy wasn't "the end of the road".

"A diagnosis doesn't mean life's over and that you can never drive or do this or that again," he said.

"So many famous people had it - Napoleon, Julius Caesar, you name it.

"It's a challenge but one that can be overcome."

The awareness month culminates on Purple Day on March 26, where advocates are encouraged to don purple for the cause.

To find out more information, visit www.epilepsy.org.au