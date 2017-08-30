Thief in the night at United petrol station

The United petrol station was broken into overnight.

UNITED petrol station is recovering from a break-in during the early hours of the morning.

Warwick Police said that the incident occurred just after 3am at the site on Helene St.

Alarms went off when the break-in occurred, prompting a response from police and security.

Damage was reported on a fence, window and door.

After keys for the cigarette shelf couldn't be located, a packet of receipt rolls was taken.

Investigations are currently continuing.

If you have any information, contact Warwick Police on 46604664.