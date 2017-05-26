Thieves cause thousands in damage at Cowboys clubhouse

STAY AWAY: Cowboys ambassador Tiffany Cruice and president Dave O'Leary show their frustration after thieves damage the club house again.

YET another break-in at the Warwick Cowboys Rugby League Football Club has left hardworking club members fuming.

Previous attempts by thieves to break into the clubhouse forced the club to improve security measures over past years.

President Dave O'Leary said it was disheartening to see it was still not keeping the criminals away.

Mr O'Leary discovered the aftermath on Wednesday night.

"There's around $2000 damage,” he said.

"This isn't money we have lying around.

"It'll mean a lot more fundraising and a lot more work from our already tireless and hardworking volunteers.”

Mr O'Leary said he had gone to the club on Wednesday night to set up the grounds for the local touch footy competition.

"It was dark so I walked around to the rear of the clubhouse to turn the ground lights on,” he said.

"It was when I kept walking around that I noticed the damage to the roller door and I saw the side door had been completely forced open.

"Later I discovered the damage to the window out the back as well.”

Mr O'Leary said the would-be thieves were most likely trying to gain access to the bar area.

"It's incredibly frustrating,” he said.

"There is never any cash left on the premises and only enough alcohol for our next home game.

"They haven't ended up stealing anything, so all these people did was cause unwelcome and unnecessary damage.”

At the rear of the building the perpetrators have used enormous force to wrench steel bars from around a kitchen window.

Mr O'Leary said he thought the vandals may have had to use a car to remove those bars.

"They are bolted to the brickwork,” he said.

"Those bars were added as an extra security measure after a previous break-in.

"We'll have to get those fixed, the side door will need to be fixed or replaced, as will the roller door and there are repairs to be made inside.”

Mr O'Leary said once the vandals gained entry to the clubhouse, they damaged several doors trying to gain access to the bar area.

"That area is very secure though, so they didn't get close, but tried a few other ways in via a storeroom,” he said.

"You can't print what I'd really like to say.

"But from a club perspective, we're here to serve and enrich the community and for some members of that community to repeatedly treat us with disdain and disrespect is hugely frustrating.”

Mr O'Leary said the committee would need to meet to discuss even further security measures.

"We'll keep making the place more and more secure,” he said.

"And definitely consider CCTV as well.

"It's a shame it's had to come to this.”

Warwick police officer in charge Jamie Deacon said preventative measures taken since previous break-ins had made it harder for thieves.

In a plea on Facebook the club urged all players, volunteers and friends of the club to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity around the clubhouse.

"Unfortunately, once again, we have been the victim of a break and enter,” the post read.

"Very sad that some people think they're entitled to damage other people's property.

"If you see anything out of the ordinary please call the police.”

Mr O'Leary said he'd like to see as many members and friends of the club as possible at the next home game on June 10.

"With community support we'll start to recoup the money lost on fixing this mess,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Warwick police on 46604444 or Policelink on 131444.