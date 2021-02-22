Menu
BREAK IN: The brazen thief stolen a number of items.
Thieves ransack Warwick house

Tessa Flemming
22nd Feb 2021 10:30 AM
Thieves have stolen precious jewellery, cash and more from one Warwick-Yangan Rd home at the weekend.

Warwick police officer in charge Jamie Deacon said the homeowners reported the break-in at 9.30pm Saturday.

The residents said the home, located near the Hermitage, was believed to be entered between the hours of 3pm and 6.40pm.

They arrived home to find their back door kicked in a number of items stolen from their bedroom, Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

“There is damage to the door, they have stolen a ring, a watch and a chain, some cash, clothing and what looks like a Hyundai whipper snipper,” Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

Anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the area during this time is urged to contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

