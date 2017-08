A THIRD driver has been charged with drink driving at the weekend on the Southern Downs.

Warwick police intercepted a 49-year-old woman from New South Wales at a random breath test on the northern end of Albion St at 7.30pm Saturday.

She was given a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court after registering a blood alcohol level of .062.

Two drivers were charged in the Warwick area earlier in the weekend.