Third time's a charm for Jess

STOKED: Jess Thompson with a congratulatory sign at WIRAC, designed by colleague and friend Carla Thornton. Sean Teuma

LAST week, Jess Thompson received a call she's been waiting years for.

Getting into the police force has been a dream for the local since she was 18 years old, and last Wednesday, her dream became a reality.

The now 22-year-old said she was overjoyed when she found out the news.

"It was great to be accepted,” Miss Thompson said.

"Everybody has been very supportive, because they know how much I've put into it physically, mentally and emotionally.

"My family were over the moon when I told them.

"I've always admired the job police officers do, and I want to help out in the community,” she said.

"I've kept an eye on local officers in Warwick, and have tried to get to know a bit about them.”

The journey to get accepted into the police academy is no walk in the park.

It requires a online assessment, entrance exam, physical skills day, pyschometric testing and a panel interview.

This process took Miss Thompson three months to complete, however she said it was more than worth the effort.

This was Miss Thompson's third attempt to get into the police force, and she said she didn't let past setbacks stop her from setting out for her goal.

"Of course it was a bit hard to take,” she said.

"But it motivated me to try again further down the line.

"I built my confidence up and got some more life experience along the way.”

Key components of this life experience included a greater involvement in the Warwick community, including working through sports programs, undertaking netball coaching and taking up a community job with WIRAC.

"It is important to show your face and continue to be involved in the community,” she said.

"It shows them you have the ability to do it.”

Miss Thompson begins her exciting career change in late November, when she heads to the academy for six months of training.

From there she will undergo a first year constable program, which involves eight weeks with a mentor and general supervision, before being placed on a secondary posting.