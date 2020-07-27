Menu
COMMUNITY HUB: The beloved establishment has gone up for sale. Photo Georja Ryan/Warwick Daily News
This iconic Southern Downs pub could be yours

Tessa Flemming
27th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
IF YOU’VE ever wanted to own a pub where everyone knows your name, this latest Southern Downs sale opportunity may just be the place to help you live out your Cheers fantasy.

After 12 years, Yangan Hotel Motel owner Vanessa Guy has put the iconic spot up for sale as current tenants Bob and Kylie Friend’s lease comes to an end.

Ms Guy said she was first lured to buy the property after being entranced by the vibrant Yangan community.

“It was the atmosphere of the pub, locals wanted to know us and what we were up to immediately,” she said.

“That really got us in.”

MOVING ON: Current tenants Bob and Kylie Friend (middle) started in 2016.
Over the years, the pub has become a staple and centrepiece of events such as P & C raffles, fundraisers and the iconic Truck Pull.

“I remember we wanted to do a fundraiser because everyone’s spirits were down because of ill health and drought … and we didn’t know if anyone would show up but 500 people ended up turning out,” Ms Guy said.

“It’s been a really good investment but the ideal people definitely need to be a community player.”

With four motel rooms and a three-bedroom, one-bathroom manager’s quarters, Mrs Guy said the spot would be perfect for those looking for a “job and house and lifestyle all at the same time.”

“I just think it needs an ideal mum and dad. or a mum and dad and couple of older kids to help out,’ she said.

“I really enjoyed the place, only reason I got out of it was because I had two babies and a farm.”

For more information, contact Ms Guy on 04 39 351 390.

