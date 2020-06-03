THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

TOURISTS PITCH IN: The Lake Leslie Tourist Park is relieved to welcome back non-essential visitors. PICTURE: Lake Leslie Tourist Park.

TOURISTS PITCH IN: The Lake Leslie Tourist Park is relieved to welcome back non-essential visitors. PICTURE: Lake Leslie Tourist Park.

THE road to recovery leads to the Southern Downs, where travellers are braving cold temperatures to stoke the fire of a struggling camping industry.

Bookings have boomed since Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced an early easing of Stage 2 restrictions, allowing residents unlimited travel within the state and accommodation providers to reopen.

It was a welcome surprise for the owners of Lake Leslie Tourist Park Adam and Caroline Bennett, who have suffered “a terrible couple of years”.

A large majority of their clientele is “water-based” so low dam levels often meant empty rooms.

“With the drought, the bushfires and now COVID-19, everyone has been hit hard,” Mr Bennett said.

“Not being able to do what you need to do, it has a personal impact, it isn’t just the business.”

The couple had been busily maintaining the property, waiting on the June 14 date to welcome back non-essential customers.

“I got the call from one of our regular guests to let us know they’re able to visit and it came as a complete shock,” Mr Bennett said.

“At first I couldn’t believe it, I had to jump on the internet to check for myself!

“Seeing those people come back through the gates … It will be like Christmas.”

The tourist park is preparing to welcome a far larger number of guests than they typically see during the winter months, as prolonged quarantine drives travellers to seek new experiences among nature.

“The increase has probably been tenfold,” Mr Bennett said.

“Everyone just wants to get out and go do something!”

Goomburra campground Janowen Hills has experienced a similar increase in demand, according to owner Owen Lawrance.

“We’ve had quite a few calls already, just today!” he said.

“I think people are anxious to get back out there.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world.”

Mr Lawrance was able to survive with the help of the government’s JobKeeper payment, though he was forced to stand down his daughter.

“It’s been hard, just like a lot of other businesses,” he said.

“But we started to open for day trips over the last couple of weeks and it’s been so good to just see people again!”

“We’re hoping when things get better my daughter can come back on board.”

“Come out!” Mr Bennett encourages tourists.

“Support us, we’ve got a little bit of everything here.”

To make a booking call Lake Leslie Tourist Park on 4661 9166 or Janowen Hills on 4666 6207.