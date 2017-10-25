STUCK: A single-vehicle crash on Gatton-Clifton Rd last night ripped a sign from the ground.

A CAR skidded across two lanes of the New England Hwy and ripped a sign from the ground in a single-vehicle crash outside Warwick last night.

Allora Police Acting Sergeant Matt Shield said the Subaru wagon was travelling west on Gatton-Clifton Rd when the male driver reportedly slammed suddenly on the breaks at the t-intersection with the highway.

The car crossed both lanes of the often busy road about 7.30pm.

Acting Sgt Shield said the front of the car was damaged in the crash and could not be driven.

Stuck in a ditch on the side of the road, the car had to be towed out.

The 25-year-old Greenmount man was reportedly driving with a woman, man and a three-year-old child.

An ambulance crew attended the scene but no one was injured in the incident.

Acting Sgt Shield said it was vital for drivers to maintain concentration when behind the wheel.

"Police again urge drivers to drive to the conditions and pay attention when driving, because this so easily could have been a multiple fatality,” he said.

"Distraction is one of the fatal five, so make sure you're concentrating at all times at upcoming intersections and signage.”

Investigations into the incident are continuing.