This talented kid sure is one for the books

PAGE TURNER: Madilynne Wood becomes one of Warwick's youngest published authors at just seven years of age.

WHILE isolation over the school holidays has driven many kids stir-crazy, one Warwick student has used her spare time to become one of the town’s youngest published authors.

Seven-year-old Madilynne Wood only needed one weekend to write her children’s book “Tuco’s Adventure”, which follows a daring flamingo on a journey across the planet.

“I got the idea from our homeschooling (sheets) – there was a flamingo named Tuco in one of those stories, so I made up a story about (them),” she said.

Madilynne’s mother Caroline Sinclair said she was incredibly proud of her daughter, who had always had a creative mind and artistic talent.

“She loves to make up little stories, and she was getting really bored and upset (in isolation), so her nanna suggested she try to write a little kids’ story,” Ms Sinclair said.

“We are very proud of her – not many seven-year-olds could do what she’s done.

Her aunt is a school art teacher and said once (Madilynne) had finished writing the story, she would do the illustrations and then have it published.”

Madilynne’s aunt Nikki Wood, who teaches art alongside running her own artwork business, said she jumped at the chance to help her niece bring her story to life.

“She called me via video chat and read her story to me and I could see the story coming to life in my mind as she read,” she said.

“Throughout the entire process, we had daily video chat consultations for Madilynne to review my artwork, which I really enjoyed.

I’m wanting Madilynne to earn a few dollars for each sold book, so we can buy her some art materials for her next creative adventure.”

The budding author’s mother and aunt both agreed that this would only be the first of many more creative pursuits.

“(Madilynne and her aunt) will definitely do another one,” Ms Sinclair said.

“Something will probably just pop into her head and she’ll go with it, so I think there’ll be another one to come along.”

Madilynne’s book “Tuco’s Adventure” is available for pre-order through the Art by Nikki Wood Facebook page.