Thomas Byrnes gets into the festival spirit

WINTER WOOLLIES: A scarf and beanie were placed on the statue of Thomas Byrnes on Palmerin St tonight to mark the imminent start of the Jumpers and Jazz in July festival.

WITH just over a week to go until Jumpers and Jazz swings into gear in Warwick, a festival tradition has been carried out through the donning of Thomas Byrnes in his winter woollies.

A bright orange cherry picker rose above Palmerin St tonight to place a beanie and scarf upon the statue.

Knitted in this year's festival colours of green, pink and white, the pieces will keep him warm throughout the event.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine was excited to see the placement unfold.

"Everyone will be so happy when they see it in the morning,” Ms Devine said.

The beanie and scarf were created by Dawn, a representative of the Warwick Spinners and Weavers Group.

Ms Devine said each piece is kept after the festival, with 12 sets being collected over the years.