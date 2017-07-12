18°
News

Thomas Byrnes gets into the festival spirit

Elyse Wurm | 12th Jul 2017 7:48 PM
WINTER WOOLLIES: A scarf and beanie were placed on the statue of Thomas Byrnes on Palmerin St tonight to mark the imminent start of the Jumpers and Jazz in July festival.
WINTER WOOLLIES: A scarf and beanie were placed on the statue of Thomas Byrnes on Palmerin St tonight to mark the imminent start of the Jumpers and Jazz in July festival. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH just over a week to go until Jumpers and Jazz swings into gear in Warwick, a festival tradition has been carried out through the donning of Thomas Byrnes in his winter woollies.

A bright orange cherry picker rose above Palmerin St tonight to place a beanie and scarf upon the statue.

Knitted in this year's festival colours of green, pink and white, the pieces will keep him warm throughout the event.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine was excited to see the placement unfold.

"Everyone will be so happy when they see it in the morning,” Ms Devine said.

The beanie and scarf were created by Dawn, a representative of the Warwick Spinners and Weavers Group.

Ms Devine said each piece is kept after the festival, with 12 sets being collected over the years.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jumpers and jazz festival thomas byrnes warwick community

Spinning tassles and g-strings head to Warwick stage

Spinning tassles and g-strings head to Warwick stage

Warwick, get set to shake it like it's never been shaken before

Keep the small-town charm of Warwick alive

COUNTRY CHARM: Allison Webster believes Warwick has unlimited potential.

Eighteen years ago, Allison Webster made a life-changing decision

Stephanie's Lingerie is on the move

NEW DIGS: Stephanie's Lingerie owner Kim Siebenhausen will be moving the iconic store to a new location on Monday.

Iconic Warwick store to take up a new residence

Reality can alter when “fighting for your life”: inquest

Emergency services at the scene of a crash where a woman has been killed and three children seriously injured after a truck and a 4WD collided on the New England Hwy, just south of Toowoomba, Monday, September 16, 2013. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Did the crane have a 'death wobble' before crash.

Local Partners

Origin III night at the Cinema

Stuck with ideas on where to watch the Origin decider? Head down to the Warwick Twin Cinema to support St Mary's.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society gears up for AGM

Gerard O'Leary is standing for his first full term as president of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

President set to be re-elected at show society

Events you need to be at this week...

RUGBY LEAGUE: Warwick Cowboys hooker Morgan Taylor passes against Dalby Diehards in A grade on Sunday in a Warwick 24-0 loss.

TRL footy teams at home and hockey teams training in town

Davidson one to watch in 21st anniversary eventing

WATER FUN: Mattea Davidson, of Toowoomba, pictured in a past event on Kinnordy Gwendolyn, will compete in the Inglewood Quarries One-day Event at Morgan Park this weekend.

Book on the inside story of EI lockdown to be released

Ten meets a year for drag racing club

RACING: Steven Cini takes off at the Warwick Dragway during Dragfest 2016.

Warwick District Drag Racing Club welcomes new members

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

An Acre with Spectacular City Views!

1 Derain Drive, Sladevale 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $111,000

A touch of town and country, this great 4201m2 building block has fantastic views over the city of Warwick and beyond to the mountain ranges. Serviced with...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

MOTIVATED SELLERS!!!

17 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

Family Investor

13 Rose Lea Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

INVESTORS:- here's one for you. Separate living areas make this a family home where each can have their own space. Four bedrooms have built ins, master has an en...

Showcase Home

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $ 385,000

Sandstone steps and landscaped entry showcase this Executive 4 bedroom home. Master bedroom has en suite, walk in robe and others have built ins. Formal dining and...

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $345,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Great Value in Brick

6 George Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. 3 built-in bedrooms, spacious kitchen dining, lounge...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Private Entry

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 OWNERS WILL...

OWNERS WILL CONSIDER OFFERS OVER $300,000 ... Room to move on this larger private 1222 m block. Executive style home has a parking area and double front doors...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!