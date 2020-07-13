Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ has put drivers on notice to abide by school zone speed limits as classes resume.
RACQ has put drivers on notice to abide by school zone speed limits as classes resume.
News

'No excuse': Thousands busted speeding in school zones

Amber Hooker
13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ has revealed more than 6000 drivers were fined over two years for speeding through school zones in the central police district.

According to Department of Transport and Main Roads data, provided to RACQ, 38,930 Queenslanders were busted driving too fast in a school zone during 2018 and 2019.

A total 6263 speeding fines were dished out in the central police region, which includes the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay.

'We don't want a Gold Coast': Cycleway protest heats up

PUPPET MASTERS: Full list of Coast's 77 influencers

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said of those fined, more than 23,000 were exceeding the limit by 13km/h or more.

Ms Smith said reduced speed limits were enforced at schools for adults' and children's safety.

Ms Smith reminded drivers school zones were back in effect from Monday, July 13 and to keep to 40km/h on weekdays between 7-9am and 2-4pm, or as signed.

"Roads around schools are always high-risk and busy areas, with students walking and riding or being dropped off and picked up by their parents.

"So, it's incredibly disappointing to see such a high number of drivers risking lives by going too fast near schools."

"Children can be unpredictable and lack the spatial awareness we have as adults. So, it's crucial motorists slow down, are alert and ready for anything," she said.

"There's really no excuse for speeding through school zones and police will be out checking speeds, so don't risk a fine or worse, a crash."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks racq school zones speeding fines sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh concern Southern Downs border police are facing

        premium_icon Fresh concern Southern Downs border police are facing

        News ONE WEEKEND IN: Our region’s police reveal how open borders are travelling so far.

        REVEALED: Warwick’s cheekiest bub crowned

        premium_icon REVEALED: Warwick’s cheekiest bub crowned

        News The Daily News was flooded with votes, but only one baby could win the top...

        WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 10 years after Hudson’s Pies

        premium_icon WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 10 years after Hudson’s Pies

        People and Places The Daily News investigates the real story behind Warwick’s most...

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated daily.