Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Details of a horrifying carjacking which saw a 67-year-old woman threatened with a syringe have emerged as police remain on the hunt for the culprit.
Details of a horrifying carjacking which saw a 67-year-old woman threatened with a syringe have emerged as police remain on the hunt for the culprit.
Crime

Threatened with syringe: Woman’s carpark horror revealed

by Kara Sonter
10th Sep 2020 8:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 67-year-old driver was allegedly threatened with a syringe by another woman during a horrific carjacking at the weekend.

Police remain on the hunt for a woman who allegedly stole the car from the 67-year-old woman driver after allegedly climbing into the grey Mazda 3 at Alexandra Hills Saturday night.

The suspect woman allegedly threatened the driver with a syringe and demanded she be driven to Capalaba.

Just after 3.30pm Saturday, the 67-year-old woman was waiting in her car at Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre when another woman entered the car and sat in the passenger seat.

The woman demanded to be driven to Capalaba and while driving through Chandler on Old Cleveland Road, threatened the 67-year-old woman.

A struggle ensued, where the older woman was allegedly pulled by the hair and suffered facial injuries before the suspect woman took off in the car.

Police today confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

Originally published as Threatened with syringe: Woman's carpark horror revealed

carjacking crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GANGBUSTERS: Warwick real estate defies recession

        Premium Content GANGBUSTERS: Warwick real estate defies recession

        Property Demand for homes the biggest yet, with some predicting a price rise by the end of the month.

        The reason Warwick farmers are starting to smile

        Premium Content The reason Warwick farmers are starting to smile

        Rural The change has been a long time coming for the region’s agricultural industry.

        Warwick dad in hot water for string of petty crimes

        Premium Content Warwick dad in hot water for string of petty crimes

        Crime Police needed a dog squad and foot chase to track down Tanna Jordan Alldridge in...

        Antiques, machinery to go under hammer in clearing sale

        Premium Content Antiques, machinery to go under hammer in clearing sale

        Whats On More than 700 lots of collectibles, farm items and more are going up for sale in...