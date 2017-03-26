Three airlifts from Killarney Border Ranges Trail Ride

RACQ LifeFlight crews airlift a boy, 10, after he suffered a leg injury in a bike riding crash at Killarney, one of three riders injured while participating in the event.

THE Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has been tasked to airlift their third patient of the weekend injured during the Killarney Border Ranges Trail Ride.

The two previous patients were airlifted yesterday from the Killarney Showgrounds and the Warwick Hospital.

The first patient was a 10 year old boy who suffered injuries to his leg/groin area when he crashed on the novice track at the Killarney Border Ranges Trail Ride.

The second patient was transported from Warwick Hospital to Princess Alexandra Hospital, Brisbane in a stable condition.

The crew was sent to the Killarney Showgrounds once again today, to airlift a Hervey Bay teenage boy who has suffered suspected spinal injuries after crashing his motorbike.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics treated the patient before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the scene at 10.07am.

The patient was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The Killarney Border Ranges Trail Ride is an annual non-competitive trail ride open to all classes of bike, both registered and unregistered (excluding quad bikes).