Three allegedly tied to $6M drug operation back in court

IN COURT: Three people allegedly involved in a $6m drug operation near Warwick have come before the courts again this week. Picture: QPS

Three people allegedly involved in a $6 million drug operation near Warwick have had their case brought before the court this week.

The matter was heard in Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where defence counsel asked for an adjournment to enable further discussions with their clients.

Lien Thi Tran, Van Thanh Tran and Hoang Viet Vu were first arrested by Warwick detectives in March, 2019 over their alleged involvement in a massive marijuana farm on an Old Talgai property.

The joint investigation with a state drug squad and the Australian Border Force allegedly uncovered 1800 mature marijuana plants, a further 340 harvested plants, and 140kg of packaged marijuana buds.

The trio were granted bail in the Supreme Court on April 18, 2019.

Ms Lien Tran, Mr Van Tran and Mr Vu are each charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing property and other items used in the commission of a crime.

Ms Tran is also charged with one evasion offence.

Ms Tran’s matter was adjourned to March 10 in the Warwick Magistrates Court, with Mr Tran and Mr Vu’s cases to be next heard on March 31.

None of the accused have indicated any pleas at this stage.

