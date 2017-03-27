Three car crash at dangerous Warwick intersection

Three cars involved in a crash in Warwick this afternoon.

THREE cars have collided at the intersection of Horsman Rd and Weewondilla St this afternoon.

Emergency services received the call at about 5.30pm and rushed to the scene.

One woman is in the hands of Queensland Ambulance Service is being treated by paramedics as a precaution.

It appears a car travelling west on Horsman Rd has collided with car heading north up Weewondilla hill.

The impact caused both cars then to smash in to a stationery vehicle sitting at the give way sign facing east on Horsman Rd.