Three hospitalised following highway smash

Emergency crews are responding to a crash at Stanthorpe.

UPDATE, 4.55pm: THREE people have been taken to hospital following a crash at Stanthorpe.

A QAS spokeswoman said the occupants of the vehicles involved in the collision at the intersection of High St and the New England Hwy had all been taken to Stanthorpe Hospital and were reportedly in a stable condition.

She was unable to provide details of the patients' injuries.

A QFES spokesman said fire crews helped to clear debris from the scene.

The Daily News is seeking further information from Stanthorpe police.

EARLIER, 3.20pm: PARAMEDICS have just arrived to a multiple vehicle crash in Stanthorpe.

A QAS spokeswoman said three cars were reported to have crashed at the intersection of High St and the New England at about 3.15 this afternoon.

A crew of firefighters from Warwick are also en route to the scene.

Updates to follow.