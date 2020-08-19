Three elderly men involved in Warwick crash
THREE elderly men have been involved in a Warwick CBD crash yesterday afternoon.
According to a QFES spokeswoman, one crew was called to the three vehicle crash at the intersection of Fitzroy St and Albion St at 2.30pm.
A 76-year-old Stanthorpe man was transported to Warwick hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.
The 60-year-old Wheatvale man and 73-year-old Warwick man were both uninjured.
According to Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon, all men were driving 4WDs.
He also said the 76-year-old Stanthorpe man had been issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.