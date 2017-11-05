News

Three get out of vehicle before it catches alight

Police were on scene on the Leichhardt Highway
by Gerard Walsh

THREE people are lucky to be alive after their car rolled on the Leichhardt Highway 70km north of Goondiwindi and caught alight at 10am Saturday.

Goondiwindi police said there were two adults and a child in the car when the accident happened.

"After the car rolled, it caught alight and was gutted,” he said.

"The occupants got themselves out of the car and are lucky to be alive.

"Police believe the driver took her eyes off the road to help a young child in the back seat which was the cause of the accident.

"The message to other drivers is not to take your eyes off the road. Pull over and do what you have to do in the back seat.”

The woman involved in the accident was driving to North Queensland as part of a family move from Sydney.

The three people in the car were taken by ambulance to Goondiwindi Hospital with minor injuries.

While the car ended up in grass where the fire started, there wasn't a lot of long grass in the area.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was on hand from Goondiwindi to make sure the fire was out.

