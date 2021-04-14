Mum and daughter face animal cruelty charges

Three people facing a total of 57 animal cruelty charges have had their cases adjourned to allow them time to seek legal advice (file image)

Three people facing a total of 57 animal cruelty charges have had their cases adjourned to allow them time to seek legal advice.

Three Lockyer Valley residents appeared before the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, April 12m facing a string of animal welfare charges that are split into two separate cases.

Mother-daughter duo to case conference

Co-accused Elizabeth Alice Verhagen and Tiana Daniels returned to the Gatton courthouse over the charges they are facing.

Daniels has four animal welfare charges, while her mother, Verhagen, has 35.

RSPCA prosecutor Shauna Smith said the case had been "around for quite some time" and the brief of evidence was disclosed last year.

Ms Smith said the RSPCA along with some of its inspectors and the accused would enter a conference later this month.

"Hopefully there will be some resolution to bring to the court," Ms Smith said.

Daniels and Verhagen's case was adjourned to May 17.

Eighteen charges for Lockyer man

A Lockyer Valley man facing 18 animal welfare charges had his case adjourned until May 17.

RSPCA prosecutor Shauna Smith said she had been in conversations with the defendant, Allan John Noe, and materials had been provided to him.

"He is going to get in contact with legal aid, we have no issues with an adjournment," Ms Smith said.

Noe has three charges for failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions, five charges of failing to provide appropriate food or water and two charges of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury.

He also has four charges for cruelty to an animal causing it to unnecessary or unreasonable pain and four charges for when not a veterinary surgeon docks a dog's tail in a way other than prescribed under the regulation.

Noe represented himself in court.

His case will also return to the Gatton Magistrates Court on May 17.