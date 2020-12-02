Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westin Brisbane
The Westin Brisbane
Health

Three new covid cases in QLD

by Cormac Pearson
2nd Dec 2020 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded today as overseas travellers continue to return home.

It brings Queensland's total active cases to 10 which is currently the third most by state in Australia behind South Australia (11) and Western Australia (23).

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine with 4,581 tests carried out in Queensland yesterday.

Queensland has now had 78 days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Community Newsletter SignUp
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.

It comes as eleven police officers were forced into quarantine last week after having to restrain a man in hotel quarantine who was infected with the virus.

None of the officers have tested positive for the virus since the incident.

With Queensland's borders now open to all of Australia, the current state tally for active cases is Western Australia - 23, South Australia - 11, Queensland - 10, Northern Territory - 7, New South Wales - 4, ACT - 2 while Victoria and Tasmania have no active cases.

Originally published as Three new covid cases in QLD

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning as ‘very, very hot’ heatwave continues to cook state

        Premium Content Warning as ‘very, very hot’ heatwave continues to cook state

        Weather Much of Queensland will continue to swelter through heatwave conditions, with temperatures forecast to soar for days.

        China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Premium Content China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Politics Premier warns trade tensions with China could cost Queensland jobs

        MOVING FORWARD: Emu Swamp Dam reaches critical milestone

        Premium Content MOVING FORWARD: Emu Swamp Dam reaches critical milestone

        Politics The 12,000ML dam is on the verge of construction, following the finalisation of an...

        SILLY SEASON: Every event in Warwick’s Christmas calendar

        Premium Content SILLY SEASON: Every event in Warwick’s Christmas calendar

        Whats On The festive season is in full swing in the Rose City, with a huge number of...