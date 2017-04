Emergency Services clean up the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Amiens and Tennant Rds at Thulimbah on Tuesday afternoon.

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Thulimbah.

Emergency Services were called to the incident on the corner of Amiens and Tennant Rds shortly before 2pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three females were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital, all of them in a stable condition.

She said two of the patients had chest injuries while one had injuries to her face.

A child was also transported with the patients, but was uninjured.