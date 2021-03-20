Menu
Three people are in hospital following a severe crash at Federal, south of Gympie this afternoon. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Three people in hospital after crash carnage south of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
20th Mar 2021 1:26 PM
Three people are in hospital after a nasty single vehicle crash at Federal, south of Gympie, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the Old Bruce Highway at about 11.32am, and initial reports indicated some of the occupants may have been trapped inside.

A Queensland Ambulance Service statement confirmed three patients were taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.

All three patients were in a stable condition.

