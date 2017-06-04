Three people on drug charges as police search properties

TWO residents from Wallangarra and one from Tenterfield will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on drug charges later this month.

Senior Constable John Fletcher, of Wallangarra police, said two search warrants were executed to different residences in Wallangarra this week.

"We charged a woman at one residence with possession of dangerous drugs and utensils and a man at another residence with possession of dangerous drugs and utensils," he said.

Wallangarra police also searched the vehicle of a Tenterfield man who was travelling through Wallangarra on the New England Highway and charged him with possession of a dangerous drug.

The drug allegedly involved in all three charges is cannabis.

All three will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on June 21.