Three riders taken to hospital from sports events

An ambulance took the riders to hospital.

UPDATE: A 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital at 3.30pm Sunday after falling from his bike in a motocross event which attracted more than 180 riders.

He had a suspected fracture of the lower leg.

EARLIER: A motocross rider has been taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition after falling off a bike at Morgan Park at 8.30am Sunday.

The rider suffered pain down the left side and was experiencing breathing difficulties straight after the fall.

The 20-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital

Meanwhile on Saturday morning, a man was taken to Warwick Hospital after he fell from a horse at a polocrosse carnival at the Bony Mountain Recreation Reserve.