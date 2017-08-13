Three riders taken to hospital from sports events

UPDATE: A 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital at 3.30pm Sunday after falling from his bike in a motocross event which attracted more than 180 riders.
He had a suspected fracture of the lower leg.
EARLIER: A motocross rider has been taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition after falling off a bike at Morgan Park at 8.30am Sunday.
The rider suffered pain down the left side and was experiencing breathing difficulties straight after the fall.
The 20-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital
Meanwhile on Saturday morning, a man was taken to Warwick Hospital after he fell from a horse at a polocrosse carnival at the Bony Mountain Recreation Reserve.