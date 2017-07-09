Three taken to hospital after highway head-on crash

Ambulance services from two states were on scene.

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the Newell Highway late Saturday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service crew from Goondiwindi and an Ambulance Service of New South Wales crew from Moree were called to the scene after the two cars collided 20km south of Boggabilla. at 10.07pm.

The three people from Victoria in one car were all injured, two teenagers were transported by ambulance in a stable condition to Moree Hospital.

A man in his 40s was transported to Goondiwindi Hospital with serious head injuries and later airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

The two people in the second car were not transported to hospital.

Boggabilla police were on scene.

The Newell Highway was closed for four hours after the accident.