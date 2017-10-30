News

Three-time Olympians coming to Warwick this week

GAME ON: Nic Gould and Jayce Abraham from Warwick East State School having a bit of water polo fun. Jonno Colfs
TO COINCIDE with their third birthday celebrations, YMCA WIRAC are hosting some special guests at a Family Fun Day this Friday from 5pm.

Three-time Olympian water polo players and bronze medal winners Mel Rippon and Bronwen Knox will visit the centre for a Come and Try session organised by Water Polo Queensland.

Miss Rippon, who now works in regional development for the organisation, said their visit to Warwick would be a lot of fun.

"That's what it's all about,” she said.

"We're coming into summer, it's all about getting people back into the water for some fun.

"It's also about water safety, and hopefully for everyone who comes along, a chance to try a new sport - perhaps something they've not seen before.”

Miss Rippon said Water Polo Queensland was proactive in taking their sport to regional areas.

"Water polo was my life as an ahtlete,” she said.

"Now in retirement, I have the opportunity to give back to the sport I love and hopefully get others involved, from areas that may not have much access to it.”

