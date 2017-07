WARWICK police were called to the scene of a three-car crash on Palmerin St yesterday afternoon.

Occurring between Grafton St and Fitzroy St at 3.20pm, police said the incident involved a Toyota Landcruiser, Honda CRV and Holden Rodeo.

None of the cars required towing as a result of the incident and no one sustained injuries.

Police said it was unclear at that stage how the incident had occurred.