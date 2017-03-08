Three-week carnival set to inspire youth

ANYONE who believes there are not enough activities for young people on the Southern Downs is in for a nice surprise during Youth Week.

The celebration of people aged 12-25 runs for 10 days across Australia from March 31 to April 9, but Southern Downs Regional Council and community organisations have made this year's a three-week event from March 24 to April 13

The calendar will include laser skirmish, rock climbing, art workshops, a youth expo, concert and many more indoor and outdoor activities across the region.

Warwick Headspace manager Travis Maguire said the council and organisers aimed to make all Youth Week activities affordable and accessible, and where possible, free of charge.

"This event is all about young people enjoying themselves and finding out about services and activities available to them in the area they may not have know about,” Mr Maguire said.

"The calendar looks to be one the best I have see for Youth Week.”

The headline event was an expo to highlight youth services, followed by a concert featuring local bands the Fern Brothers and Chasing the Fence.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the schedule offered something for young people of all ages.

"It has been a collaborative effort by many partners to bring what will hopefully be another exciting and successful program,” Cr Dobie said.