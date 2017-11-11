Thrilling chase in Warwick junior cricket

Lincoln Hay, Joe Hume and Morgan Burke wait their turn to bat in the u16 game at Queens Park.

Lincoln Hay, Joe Hume and Morgan Burke wait their turn to bat in the u16 game at Queens Park. Jonno Colfs

A NEWLY-laid Queens Park oval was the meeting place for under 16 cricket this morning, with two teams of eager young cricketers battling it out.

The Danny Lyons Sports XI batted first notching up 92 thanks in most part to Josh Hagenbach who scored a wonderful 50 and Jarrod Millard who chimed in with 21.

For the Warwick Hotel XI, Jayden O'Brien took 3/6 in a tight spell, ably supported Joe Hume, Tom Doherty and Morgan Bourke who all took one wicket each.

In response, Warwick Hotel XI were 7/82 in reply and looking to cruise to an easy victory.

Each bowler is guaranteed two overs with the ball and at least 15 balls while batting.

Players who retire can return to the field after all the other batsmen are out.