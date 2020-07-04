Throuple have two babies in months

A throuple have welcomed their second baby in just three months but say people shouldn’t assume their life is just a “sex party”.

The new dad of two babies, 33-year-old fuel truck driver Billy Perez is partnered up with two baby mamas, Michelle Verges, 27, and Jessica Colon, 32.

The group from Rochester in New York have been happily living together for the past six years.

But mum Michelle says their lives include tiffs over bills and household chores and people shouldn't "automatically assume every day is a sex party".

The new babies born into the throuple will have three siblings from their parents' previous relationships, according to the New York Post.

Mum Michelle, who gave birth to her baby Billy Joe in November, said her and Jessica had aimed to fall pregnant at the same time and co-ordinate a twins-like scenario.

"In an ideal world we would have fell pregnant at the same time; then the babies would be kind of like twins," she said.

Jessica, Billy and Michelle have welcome two new babies in three months.

"But they still look alike and they'll be in the same year at school."

Michelle said the pair also made all their prenatal care appointments together - despite it drawing some attention in their obstetricians office.

"We went to all our appointments together, even though (Jessica) was a little bit behind my pregnancy," said Michelle.

"We want the kids to know that they're all of ours.

"They will call both of us Mum and Billy is obviously their father."

Jessica gave birth to her baby Reina on January 28, three months after Michelle.

While Michelle works as a machine operator, Jessica works for the US Postal Service.

Michelle is quick to point out being in a throuple still comes with the same grinding day to day monotony of every long term relationship.

"People automatically assume every day is a sex party," she said. "We bought a house together … (and) we are just like any other couple."

"We argue about bills and household chores."

Michelle said they've never argued over getting married - because polygamy is illegal in the United States.

"It's illegal for us to get married, but we would if we could!"

Michelle said she started her relationship with Billy and Jessica as friends and said she wasn't looking to join a throuple. She added she now loves it.

She warned it wasn't an arrangement for the weak hearted.

"You have to drop some of your morals by allowing another person in."

But she said Billy is a "funny, smart man" with a "good head on his shoulders".

"You have to be a king to take on two women and five kids!"

