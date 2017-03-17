Thugs damage sport facility

MINDLESS VANDALS: Warwick Touch Football Association president Justin Nolan said the cable damage had been disruptive and costly.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after vandals smashed a power box at the Warwick Touch Football playing grounds.

At least $1000 worth of damage was done to electrical cables, games were disrupted this week and repairs to the power box at the football fields on the Cunningham Hwy will be ongoing.

Warwick police Sergeant Lisa Self said the electrical cables at the sporting facility were damaged last week.

Warwick Touch Football Association president Justin Nolan believes a group of youths may have destroyed the cables.

"An adult would probably have realised that they could have easily electrocuted themselves by smashing a power box so we believe it may have been a group of kids,” Mr Nolan said.

The WTFA has 450 players and 34 teams and games were disrupted as field lights could not be lit to capacity, Mr Nolan said.

Teams played this week but lack of light hindered their performance.

"An electrician has done some repairs and they will be ongoing,” Mr Nolan said.

"We need to get a cherry picker in for more repairs for this mindless act and the repairs will be costly,” he said.

Mr Nolan estimated the damage bill would exceed $1000.

Touch football games will not be interrupted by the repairs, he said.

Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest can contact Warwick police or Crime Stoppers anonymously on phone 1800 333 000.