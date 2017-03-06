Thunderstorms, showers and heat: The week ahead

THE Southern Downs may see more rain in the week ahead after some good falls in the region on Saturday night.

Warwick received between 25-30mm and falls of 80mm were recorded at Glengallan Homestead just north of Warwick, leading to the cancellation of yesterday's Glengallan markets.

Today's forecast is for a top of 32 degrees with a possible shower over the Granite Belt this afternoon and evening.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm over the range this morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow will reach 29, Wednesday is headed for a top of 28 and the same for Thursday, with thunderstorms possible on all three days in the afternoon and evening.

There are showers about but falls will be patchy and isolated.

On Friday the temperature will climb to 31, Saturday will reach 32 and Sunday will see a top of 31.

The weekend should be mostly sunny, with the odd chance of a shower on Sunday.