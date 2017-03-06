32°
News

Thunderstorms, showers and heat: The week ahead

Jonno Colfs
| 6th Mar 2017 8:03 AM
Rain gauge. Rain Fall. Weather.
Rain gauge. Rain Fall. Weather. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Southern Downs may see more rain in the week ahead after some good falls in the region on Saturday night.

Warwick received between 25-30mm and falls of 80mm were recorded at Glengallan Homestead just north of Warwick, leading to the cancellation of yesterday's Glengallan markets.

Today's forecast is for a top of 32 degrees with a possible shower over the Granite Belt this afternoon and evening.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm over the range this morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow will reach 29, Wednesday is headed for a top of 28 and the same for Thursday, with thunderstorms possible on all three days in the afternoon and evening.

There are showers about but falls will be patchy and isolated.

On Friday the temperature will climb to 31, Saturday will reach 32 and Sunday will see a top of 31.

The weekend should be mostly sunny, with the odd chance of a shower on Sunday.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  stanthorpe weather warwick weather

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

How Bunnings makes its cunning 'lowest prices' claim

How Bunnings makes its cunning 'lowest prices' claim

With its sausage sizzles, smiling staff and massive reach across Australia, Bunnings is what retail commentators call a “category killer”.

Pauline Hanson's views 'ignorant, dangerous' on vaccines

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

“She has to apologise and retract that statement.”

Your chance to be a part of the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Olympian Raelene Boyle carries the Queen's baton in 2006.

The eyes of the world will be on Warwick on Thursday, 29 March 2018

Talented local artisans inspire and surprise

At 71 Helen Stumkat has become a qualified milliner.

Artistic Inspirations brings together talented local artisans

Local Partners

Labor yet to join race for Southern Downs seat

The seat of Southern Downs hasn't made Labor's wish list with the party targetting six marginal electorates across Queensland.

Sausage sizzle goes to the dogs - and cats

THOUGHTFUL PAWS: Spending a few dollars on a snag at a Bunnings sausage sizzzle in Warwick will go a long way towards helping abandoned animals.

Sausage sizzle funds to go to rescuing and re-homing abandoned pets

Warwick art exhibit sure to inspire

FINE WORK: Greymare jewellery designer Kathleen Moon is one of the artists to exhibit at the Artistic Inspirations show today.

Feast your eyes at fine art exhibit

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

150th Show celebrates historic Warwick

BIG EFFORT: A huge group of volunteers together with representatives like 2016 Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield and Show chairman John Wilson are working hard to present the 150th Warwick Show.

Photo competition to showcase history of Rose City show

‘Heroic’ country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys’ rant

SEAN and Simon from Married At First Sight are being praised by fans after slamming a “despicable” tirade made during a boys’ night.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

Our review of The Slow Waltz of Turtles

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $425,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!