Thunderstorms threaten Warwick district on race day

STORMS are headed to the Southern Downs this afternoon with a severe weather warning being issued for the district.

Both Warwick and Stanthorpe are included in the warning area included in the alert from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding around town.

The low chance of rain predicted yesterday at about 30% has now moved up to 90% with storms highly likely.

Residents are urged to seek shelter where possible.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.15pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area, including Stanthorpe, a more detailed warning will be issued.

All remaining races at the Warwick Cup are scheduled to go ahead as planned at this stage.